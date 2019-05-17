View all in Latest
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSport

Marawa tweeted that he had been told, via a text message, not to arrive at the studio for his regular show, Thursday Night Live with Marawa.

TV personality Robert Marawa. Picture: @MarawaSportShow/Twitter
TV personality Robert Marawa. Picture: @MarawaSportShow/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Popular sports presenter Robert Marawa has been taken off air by SuperSport, for reasons he wasn’t prepared to share.

Marawa tweeted that he had been told, via a text message, not to arrive at the studio for his regular show, Thursday Night Live with Marawa.

When asked for more details by his Twitter followers, Marawa’s only response was: “One day you will ALL know. It will cost me my life, but u (sic) will know.”

Marawa’s co-presenter Thato Moeng hosted the show in Marawa’s absence.

Marawa has been a leading sports media personality for more than 20 years and hosts the popular Marawa Sports Worldwide on radio, which won best sports show at the Liberty Radio Awards this year. Marawa also won best sports presenter.

SuperSport also took to social media, saying that it was refreshing its local presenter line-up and that it had chosen not to continue with Marawa's contract. SuperSport added that Marawa had been personally told of the decision earlier this week.

