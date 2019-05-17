Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSport

Marawa tweeted that he had been told, via a text message, not to arrive at the studio for his regular show, Thursday Night Live with Marawa.

CAPE TOWN - Popular sports presenter Robert Marawa has been taken off air by SuperSport, for reasons he wasn’t prepared to share.

Marawa tweeted that he had been told, via a text message, not to arrive at the studio for his regular show, Thursday Night Live with Marawa.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV... I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

This Man here (Robert Marawa) that use to anchor football matches ranging from the champions League to the African cup of Nations has just been SACKED by Supersport via a text message. 😣💔. Very very sad. pic.twitter.com/WAdb4JHkM1 — Laolao (@itz_laolao) May 16, 2019

When asked for more details by his Twitter followers, Marawa’s only response was: “One day you will ALL know. It will cost me my life, but u (sic) will know.”

If something happens to Robert Marawa, SuperSport will have to answer pic.twitter.com/O92cdn6JX1 — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) May 16, 2019

Marawa’s co-presenter Thato Moeng hosted the show in Marawa’s absence.

Marawa has been a leading sports media personality for more than 20 years and hosts the popular Marawa Sports Worldwide on radio, which won best sports show at the Liberty Radio Awards this year. Marawa also won best sports presenter.

SuperSport also took to social media, saying that it was refreshing its local presenter line-up and that it had chosen not to continue with Marawa's contract. SuperSport added that Marawa had been personally told of the decision earlier this week.

SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign. This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. (1/2) — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 17, 2019