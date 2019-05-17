Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penalties
Political parties have 14 days from voting day to remove their posters or face a fine of about R150 per day.
JOHANNESBURG - More than a week after the sixth democratic elections, political parties are rushing to remove posters or face penalties.
They have 14 days from voting day to remove their posters or face a fine of about R150 per day.
An integral part of campaigning during voting season, the posters account for a considerable part of political parties' budgets.
In the past some parties have left their posters up long after the elections, resulting in municipalities having to impose fines to force them to do so.
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Lumko Bona said the party had a dedicated team that would remove the posters.
“Also, we have our own local branches that erected the posters, those are the ones that are vigorously removing the posters.”
But the Democratic Alliance in Durban’s Glen McArthur said for them the process took longer than expected.
“Some people have offered their bakkies and are available to go out. In Pietermaritzburg, we used three vans.”
The African National Congress in Tshwane said it would receive a report from volunteers on Friday evening on their progress, but the party expects to complete the process in the next two days.
Popular in Politics
-
DA confirms party in talks with EFF over future mayor of Tshwane
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replaced
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
Arthur Fraser: Review panel's report on SSA tantamount to treason
-
DA Gauteng elects Solly Msimanga as caucus leader
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.