Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penalties

JOHANNESBURG - More than a week after the sixth democratic elections, political parties are rushing to remove posters or face penalties.

They have 14 days from voting day to remove their posters or face a fine of about R150 per day.

An integral part of campaigning during voting season, the posters account for a considerable part of political parties' budgets.

In the past some parties have left their posters up long after the elections, resulting in municipalities having to impose fines to force them to do so.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Lumko Bona said the party had a dedicated team that would remove the posters.

“Also, we have our own local branches that erected the posters, those are the ones that are vigorously removing the posters.”

But the Democratic Alliance in Durban’s Glen McArthur said for them the process took longer than expected.

“Some people have offered their bakkies and are available to go out. In Pietermaritzburg, we used three vans.”

The African National Congress in Tshwane said it would receive a report from volunteers on Friday evening on their progress, but the party expects to complete the process in the next two days.