Police not ruling out possibility of new syndicate after cash robberies

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Police not ruling out possibility of new syndicate after cash robberies

The cash management company SBV Services has offered a R1 million reward to anyone with information about those behind the robbery.

A screengrab shows the suspects attack SBV guards during a cash heist in Laudium.
A screengrab shows the suspects attack SBV guards during a cash heist in Laudium.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are not ruling out the possibility that a new syndicate of robbers might be operating following a spate of cash-in-transit heists in May.

Earlier in May, SBV Services workers were attacked by a group of armed criminals in Pretoria who made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The cash management company has since offered a R1 million reward to anyone with information about those behind the robbery.

Similar cash-in-transit hits took place in Mpumalanga and the North West.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "We were able to arrest a number of suspects after the implementation of the stabilisation intervention programme. But more importantly we were able to prevent the attacks from taking place."

Naidoo welcomed the reward offered by SBV and said apart from helping in the arrests of the suspects in the robbery, it would also serve as a deterrent to those planning to commit robberies.

In July 2018, AllCash CEO Graeme King said cash-in-transit companies seemed to be struggling to make effective use of the available technology.

AllCash was demonstrating two high-tech protection systems: the polyurethane dispensing unit and the cash defender system, which makes use of ink.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said at the time that there needed to be pressure on all companies nationally to use the available technology.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA