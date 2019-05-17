Police not ruling out possibility of new syndicate after cash robberies
The cash management company SBV Services has offered a R1 million reward to anyone with information about those behind the robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are not ruling out the possibility that a new syndicate of robbers might be operating following a spate of cash-in-transit heists in May.
Earlier in May, SBV Services workers were attacked by a group of armed criminals in Pretoria who made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The cash management company has since offered a R1 million reward to anyone with information about those behind the robbery.
Similar cash-in-transit hits took place in Mpumalanga and the North West.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "We were able to arrest a number of suspects after the implementation of the stabilisation intervention programme. But more importantly we were able to prevent the attacks from taking place."
Naidoo welcomed the reward offered by SBV and said apart from helping in the arrests of the suspects in the robbery, it would also serve as a deterrent to those planning to commit robberies.
More footage of the #CITRonbery in Laudium, Pretoria . pic.twitter.com/OHr73lk9Pa— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 14, 2019
In July 2018, AllCash CEO Graeme King said cash-in-transit companies seemed to be struggling to make effective use of the available technology.
AllCash was demonstrating two high-tech protection systems: the polyurethane dispensing unit and the cash defender system, which makes use of ink.
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said at the time that there needed to be pressure on all companies nationally to use the available technology.
