Pair accused of murdering, dismembering Mpumalanga teacher due in court

Precious Magabane was killed in December but her body parts were only discovered in February in Burgesdorp after her boyfriend pointed out the scene of the crime.

46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people believed to be behind the murder of a Mpumalanga teacher who was dismembered are expected to appear in court soon.

Precious Magabane was killed in December but her body parts were only discovered in February in Burgersfort after her boyfriend pointed out the scene of the crime.

Her family is refusing to bury her until her whole body is found.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “They will be appearing for a formal bail application in the Burgersfort court on 28 May. The pair faces charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and theft.”

