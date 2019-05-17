Other govt depts, private sector must help fund D6 development, court told

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, to give answers on government’s progress on the restitution for hundreds of District Six land claimants.

CAPE TOWN - Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said other spheres of government, including the Presidency, would need to help fund a redevelopment plan for District Six.

#DistrictSix Adriaanse says many of the residents are old & they can’t afford to spend money on taxis & other public transport to come to court every time. MM pic.twitter.com/nr8MT6e1f3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019

In November, the court had ordered government to come up with a comprehensive plan, but the state failed to comply.

Nkoana-Mashabane told the court her department did not have enough money to finance the redevelopment of District Six based on its current plan.

She said it could cost R11 billion of which the department can only afford a contribution of R351 million. The minister said she made contact with the president to ask for help.

Nkoana-Mashabane further stated that the private sector should also come to the party.

She told the court her previous legal counsel shouldn’t have agreed to the November order, as three months was not enough time to come up with a proper plan.

#DistrictSix The Minister says the report that was submitted in February was done under the advice of her lawyers, but she regrets this, saying they should’ve asked for more time to come up with a proper plan. She says her legal team hadn’t done a proper job. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019

1/2 Lawyer asks “Can you say you will be Minister in August?” Minister: “Whether I remain a minister or not, officials remain including the Chief Land Claims Commissioner and our experts will also be there.” MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019

#DistrictSix Nkoana-Mashabane going through reasons why her dept hasn’t been able to fully comply with the November order. First: budgetary constraints, her Dept has R10.3 billion per annum budget - R3bn is for Land Restiturion Commission Images are what’s stated in her affidavit pic.twitter.com/FJtxW31RdT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019

