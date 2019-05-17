Nkoana-Mashabane arrives at court for District Six land restitution case
Last month, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was ordered to appear in the Western Cape High Court in a restitution case involving hundreds of land claimants.
CAPE TOWN - The Rural Development and Land Reform Minister has arrived at court on Friday in a restitution case involving hundreds of land claimants.
Last month, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was ordered to appear in the Western Cape High Court in the matter.
Minister Nkoana-Mashabane has just arrived. MM pic.twitter.com/JgDdP8yYvJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019
Nkoana-Mashabane had not given a clear indication of whether she would be present in court on Friday.
But some District Six land claimants said they hoped for clarity on when they could return to the area after being forcibly removed decades ago.
Nkoana-Mashabane must explain why she and her department failed to comply with a previous court order, requesting them to come up with a proper plan for the redevelopment of District Six.
In an affidavit she submitted last week, she stated they had done all they could to adhere to the order but cited various reasons for not being able to fully comply with it.
#DistrictSix Some claimants are already gathered outside the Western Cape High Court. MM pic.twitter.com/7nB8AfZbZA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019
Former #DistrictSix resident Aubrey Adriaanse says he’s doubtful the minister will give clear answers in this restitution matter that’s been coming on for more than 20 years. MM pic.twitter.com/dMLK2ZZqXx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019
Residents now singing “We are going home to our land of #DistrictSix” MM pic.twitter.com/c237o6cxcM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
