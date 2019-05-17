Ndifuna Ukwazi: CoCT ignoring national legislation if Foreshore project approved

The Harbour Arch is a 5.8-hectare development which will include six towers comprising apartments and shops.

CAPE TOWN - Land and housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi claims the City of Cape Town is ignoring national legislation if it allows a new development on the Foreshore to go ahead.

The Harbour Arch is a 5.8-hectare development which will include six towers comprising apartments and shops.

Such developments would be subject to the city's inclusionary housing policy, which calls for affordable housing in all future residential projects.

Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger told EWN the municipality appeared to be ignoring national legislation, namely the 2015 Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act. The Act states developments must include provisions to promote the inclusion of affordable housing in residential land development.

“It's incorrect to say there's no legal obligation or duty to do affordable housing in private development because there is. The fact is that the current by-laws fail to give effect to that national directive.”

Cogger added if Harbour Arch development goes ahead, it would deepen class divisions as it excludes the poor and middle class from the CBD.

EWN is still waiting on comment from property developer, Amdec Group.

The city said the original proposal was approved in 2012, and an application to amend and delete various conditions has not been assessed yet.

Ndifuna Ukwazi has objected to a large mixed use development application brought by Amdec Property Development situated... Posted by Ndifuna Ukwazi on Tuesday, 14 May 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)