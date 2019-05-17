Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularities

In a statement, the IEC said that the Statistician-General's report has revealed what it calls negligible risks of double voting.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson Dali Mpofu said that the party accepts the outcome of the general election despite an investigation into alleged voter fraud finding potential irregularities.

The probe was conducted using data from 1,020 voting stations and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after claims of double voting and worries that the indelible ink washing off might have allowed people to cast ballots more than once.

At least 20 people were arrested, most of them for allegedly trying to vote at more than one station.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Thursday night, Mpofu called on the commission to accept the results and move on.

“The smaller parties for example, for them a difference of a couple of votes might make a difference of having one seat and having no seats at all.

“So, it’s a relative thing. I think until we see the concrete number, it’s difficult to comment. Our attitude has been that we accept, despite all the irregularities, the results.”

At the same time, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that they cannot confirm whether there indeed was double voting.

“When we went to 95%, which is still very high, we found no potential on that. And when we went to the 90th point, we found 13 voting districts that would have a potential of irregularities, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that there would have been irregularities.”

