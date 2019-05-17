Outrage as 8-month-old baby is shot in Mitchells Plain

Abie Isaacs, a chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF, called on the community to help police in their search for the suspects.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community policing forum (CPF) expressed outrage following the shooting of an eight-month-old baby in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, on Friday. Three men were also shot and wounded in the attack. The baby and the men have all been hospitalised.

“What makes us angry is that it was early in the morning, and the children needed to go to school. The shootings happen in broad daylight, which means the perpetrators have no respect for the law or other people," said Abie Isaacs, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF.

"If the police are successful in arresting suspects, we’ll definitely go to the court and oppose bail,” he said.

Isaacs called on the community to help police in their search for the suspects.

“We are appealing to community members to come forward and assist the police in apprehending the alleged suspects. We condemn any shooting, particularly when the most vulnerable, children and women are affected,” said Isaacs.