Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularities
The probe was commissioned after claims of double voting and worries that indelible ink washing off might have allowed people to cast ballots more than once.
JOHANNESBURG – Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that his investigation into alleged voter fraud during the election has found "potential irregularities".
At least 20 people were arrested, most of them for allegedly trying to vote at more than one station.
In a statement, the Independent Electoral Commission said that the Statistician-General's report has revealed what it calls "negligible risks of double voting".
The investigation was conducted using data from 1,020 voting stations.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Thursday night, Maluleke said that they cannot confirm whether there indeed was double voting.
“When we went to 95%, which is still very high, we found no potential on that. And when we went to the 90th point, we found 13 voting districts that would have a potential of irregularities, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that there would have been irregularities.”
