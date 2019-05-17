Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularities

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularities

The probe was commissioned after claims of double voting and worries that indelible ink washing off might have allowed people to cast ballots more than once.

Voting at Durban City Hall on Wednesday 8 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Voting at Durban City Hall on Wednesday 8 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that his investigation into alleged voter fraud during the election has found "potential irregularities".

The probe was commissioned after claims of double voting and worries that indelible ink washing off might have allowed people to cast ballots more than once.

At least 20 people were arrested, most of them for allegedly trying to vote at more than one station.

In a statement, the Independent Electoral Commission said that the Statistician-General's report has revealed what it calls "negligible risks of double voting".

The investigation was conducted using data from 1,020 voting stations.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Thursday night, Maluleke said that they cannot confirm whether there indeed was double voting.

“When we went to 95%, which is still very high, we found no potential on that. And when we went to the 90th point, we found 13 voting districts that would have a potential of irregularities, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that there would have been irregularities.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA