Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis
The commission on Thursday confirmed that the Statistician-General found there was a negligible risk of multiple voting during last week’s elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has implored the Independent Electoral Commission to develop adequate internal processes to prevent multiple voting.
Malema told reporters that the IEC’ systems should not be vulnerable to abuse. The EFF leader told the commission to modernise its system ahead of the 2021 elections to avoid a crisis.
“The IEC must be beyond reproach because its incompetence will lead to violence and an unworkable political environment. The sixth Parliament must immediately give the IEC a clear mandate to modernise and improve its systems so that we don’t have the problems we had encountered.”
Several political parties, mainly smaller ones, have threatened to take the IEC court over irregularities experienced during the elections.
WATCH: EFF welcomes the outcomes of the 2019 elections
