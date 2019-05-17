'I said pretty horrible things' - Man apologises for misogyny towards ex-wife
A caller named Percy spoke on the Eusebius McKaiser Show about how his anger and misogyny hurt his ex-wife and cost him his marriage.
JOHANNESBURG - Can misogynist men change and realise the damage they cause through their actions?
“I was with a beautiful woman whose life and sexual exposure was too much for me.
“I said pretty horrible things and in the aftermath, I am realising there’s nothing in the Biblical text that supported my toxic emotions and my bigotry.
“The bigotry and misogyny I acted against my wife (sic) is so painful for me to deal with and endure when I find that I cannot defend it in the Christian text. I’ve had to accept that my anger probably comes from elsewhere and I found it easier to target her… I wish that I could take it back…”
Listen to the audio below for more.
