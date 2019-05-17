View all in Latest
Home comfort: Right time to buy a house?

Rhys Dyer, chief executive officer of bond originator Ooba, says current conditions make this the perfect time to buy a property, especially for first-timers.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Is South Africa's property bubble about to burst? Is it a good time to enter the market? These are the kinds of questions prospective buyers are grappling with.

Rhys Dyer, chief executive officer of bond originator Ooba, says current conditions make this the perfect time to buy a property, especially for first-timers.

Dyer says it's likely that your salary has been increasing at a higher level than the price of property.

He adds that banks are very aggressive in their lending at the moment and approval rates for 100% loans are high.

Dyer advises making use of a bond originator to get the best deal.

An originator helps a would-be buyer complete the necessary paperwork, submits the application to the banks and then sources the best quote.

Listen to the audio for more.

