'Gangster State' author seeks new venue for launch after UFS postpones event

Pieter-Louis Myburgh said neither he nor his publisher were informed about the university's decision to can the launch of his book, which details allegations of former premier Ace Magashule's web of capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and author of Gangster State Pieter-Louis Myburgh said he would find an alternative venue in Bloemfontein for next week’s launch of his book after the Free State University called off the event.

Myburgh said neither he nor his publisher were informed about the university's decision to can the launch of his book, which details allegations of former premier Ace Magashule's web of capture.

The book claims Magashule, who's now the ANC’s secretary-general, was involved in corrupt activities in the province.

Myburgh said the launch would continue, despite the setback.

“We will ensure that there is an event in Bloemfontein so that people who suffered under Magashule’s rule as premier can have a discussion.”

The university said the event was not cancelled but merely moved to the second semester, due to security concerns.

In April, the launch of Myburgh’s book was forced to shut down after a group of disgruntled African National Congress Youth League supporters stormed the venue, ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings.

The crowd, at the Exclusive Books in Sandton, dispersed after police were called in to return calm at the store.

Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk said the damage to books amounted to R30,000. He said books were torn and stolen. However, there was no extensive damage to property, he said.

A few days later, the book’s event in Cape Town had to be moved to another venue.

It was initially scheduled to take place at the Exclusive Books in the V&A Waterfront, but it had to be moved to Primedia Broadcasting offices after mall security also cited ‘security concerns’ following the Sandton incident.

Additional reporting by Winnie Theletsane.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)