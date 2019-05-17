-
FNB CT12 OneRun road closures
Thousands of runners are set to participate in the FNB CT12 OneRun on Sunday. Here are the road closures in and around Cape Town for the event:
Runners race off at the start of the 2018 CT12 OneRun event. Picture: Supplied
FNB CT12 OneRun road closures
- Bree Street between Riebeek & Hans Strijdom Avenue - Full Closure Saturday, 18 May 13h00 - Sunday, 19 May 16h00
- Machau Street between Buitengracht & Loop Street - Full Closure Sat, 18 May 13h00 - Sun, 19 May 16h00
- Prestwich Street between Buitengracht St. & Loop Street - Full Closure Sat, 18 May 13h00 - Sun, 19 May 16h00
- Loop Street between Riebeeck St & Hans Strijdom Ave - Parking Bay Closure Sat, 18 May 14h00 - Sun, 19 May 14h00
- Queen Victoria Street between Museum Rd & Wale Street - Parking Bay Closure Sat, 18 May 15h00 Sun, 19 May 12h30
- West Coast Road between Boundary & Loxton Road - Full Closure Northbound & Southbound lanes Sun, 19 May 04h00 - Sun, 19 May 11h00
- Darling Street between Buitenkant & Corporation Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 04h00 - Sun, 19 May 10h00
- Hans Strijdom Avenue between Heerengracht St. & Buitengracht Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 05h00 - Sun, 19 May 14h00
- Loop Street between Riebeeck St & Hans Strijdom Avenue - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 05h00 - Sun, 19 May 14h00
- Queen Victoria Street between Museum Rd & Wale Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 06h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Bree Street between Wale St. & Riebeek Street - Northbound Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Castle Street between Buitengracht St & Bree Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Church Street between Buitengracht St. & Bree Street - Soft Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Hout Street between Bree & Buitengracht Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Riebeek Street between Buitengracht St. & Loop Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Shortmarket Street between Heritage Sq Parking & Bree Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 13h00
- Auckland Street between Neptune St. & Section Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h00 - Sun, 19 May 10h30
- Marine Drive Service Road between Verbena St & Section Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h00 - Sun, 19 May 10h30
- MyCiti Bus Lane between Section St. & Old Marine Drive - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h00 - Sun, 19 May 11h30
- Neptune Street between Marine Dr. & Carlisle Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 10h30
- Shropshire Street between Neptune St. & Section Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h00 - Sun, 19 May 10h30
- Marine Drive between Paarden Eiland Rd & Boundary Road - Northbound Closure Sun, 19 May 08h30 - Sun, 19 May 10h30
- Civic Avenue between Old Marine Dr. & Hertzog Boulevard - Outbound Closure Sun, 19 May 07h00 - Sun, 19 May 11h30
- Old Marine Drive between the end of MyCiti Bus lane & Civic Avenue - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h30 - Sun, 19 May 11h30
- Hertzog Boulevard between Civic Ave. & Heerengracht Street - Inbound Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h00
- Heerengracht Street between Hertzog Blvd. & Strand Street - Southbound Closure (MyCiti operates as normal) Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
- Adderley Street between Strand St. & Wale Street - Southbound Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
- Darling Street between Adderley St. & Parliament Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
- Government Avenue & Museum Rd. Pedestrian Walkway - Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h00
- Spin/Bureau Street between Adderley St. & Plein Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
- Wale Street between Adderley & Bree Street - Westbound Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
- Loop Street between Wale St. & Dorp Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
- Wale Street between Buitengracht & Bree Street - Full Closure Sun, 19 May 08h45 - Sun, 19 May 12h30
