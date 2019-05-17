EPPA considers Public Protector's intervention in Robben Island Museum case

The Ex-Political Prisoners Association is considering approaching the Public Protector to intervene in an investigation at Robben Island Museum.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa ordered the probe to look into claims of corruption, poor management and nepotism made by the group.

But the association is frustrated at how long the process is taking. The Arts and Culture Department said the probe would be completed soon.