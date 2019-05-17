Duduzane Zuma trial: Phumzile Dube’s family struggling to deal with her death

Phumzile Dube died when former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane’s Porsche collided with a taxi in Sandton in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Phumzile Dube, who died when former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane’s Porsche collided with a taxi in 2014, says her mother still can’t come to terms with how she died.

Members of the family said that images of her daughter hanging from the taxi still brings her to tears.

The family was attending the trial at the Randburg Magistrates Court until evidence was concluded on Thursday.

Dube’s mother and other members of her family have been following proceedings in court but it was not easy for her.

AfriForum’s Elias Maangwale: “It’s difficult when she sees her daughter hanging on the window but she’s a parent, we are happy the matter is in court.”

The court concluded Duduzane’s cross-examination and heard two other witnesses, a reconstruction engineer and an eyewitness who testified that Zuma’s Porsche was not speeding when it passed him.

Closing arguments will be heard on 20 June.