Duduzane Zuma trial: Phumzile Dube’s family struggling to deal with her death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Duduzane Zuma trial: Phumzile Dube’s family struggling to deal with her death

Phumzile Dube died when former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane’s Porsche collided with a taxi in Sandton in 2014.

Culpable homicide accused Duduzane Zuma in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 16 May 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Culpable homicide accused Duduzane Zuma in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 16 May 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Phumzile Dube, who died when former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane’s Porsche collided with a taxi in 2014, says her mother still can’t come to terms with how she died.

Members of the family said that images of her daughter hanging from the taxi still brings her to tears.

The family was attending the trial at the Randburg Magistrates Court until evidence was concluded on Thursday.

Dube’s mother and other members of her family have been following proceedings in court but it was not easy for her.

AfriForum’s Elias Maangwale: “It’s difficult when she sees her daughter hanging on the window but she’s a parent, we are happy the matter is in court.”

The court concluded Duduzane’s cross-examination and heard two other witnesses, a reconstruction engineer and an eyewitness who testified that Zuma’s Porsche was not speeding when it passed him.

Closing arguments will be heard on 20 June.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA