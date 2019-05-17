Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe
George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that Fedusa’s general secretary Dennis George has been dismissed following an investigation into allegations of corruption against him.
George is alleged to have acquired shares through his company, Difeme Holdings, which received pre-listing Ayo Technology shares at R1.50 in comparison to R43 a share that was paid by the Public Investment Corporation.
George, who is a non-executive director of controversial tech company, Ayo, was investigated for a possible conflict of interest in his position as Fedusa general secretary.
Thousands of Fedusa members are employed in the public service, with their pensions and savings controlled by the Government Employees Pension Fund which mandates the PIC to invest on its behalf.
In February, a preliminary report into George’s conduct showed that the federation had issues with his failure to declare his directorship at Ayo Technology and that he had acquired shares in the company.
Although multiple sources have confirmed George’s dismissal to Eyewitness News, Fedusa said it could not comment on the matter yet, while George said that he was not aware of his dismissal.
