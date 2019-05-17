DA: Govt spending on inauguration a slap in the face of SA's unemployed

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that despite cost-cutting measures implemented for this year's inaugural celebration, millions of unemployed South Africans will not benefit from the money that will be spent.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that despite cost-cutting measures implemented for this year's inaugural celebration, millions of unemployed South Africans will not benefit from the money that will be spent.

The inter-ministerial committee headed by the Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the ceremony which would be held at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, would cost over R100 million less compared to the previous one.

The president will be sworn in the following Saturday after being voted in by Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

The DA's chief whip John Steenhuisen said the South African economy was in worse shape compared to 2014 and the government should be doing everything possible to cut even more on spending.

He said the government should be spending about R60 million instead of R120 million that has been budgeted for the event.

“The fact that you're going to spend R120 million on a one-day event to celebrate the inauguration of the president, I think it’s a slap on the face for the million South Africans who are unemployed.”

The DA said some of the costs that government claimed it has cut will be shoved on already struggling municipalities.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the government has done a better job reducing costs because, in 2014, double the amount was spent for the inaugural ceremony.

The minister also said those who wish to attend the inauguration have been advised to apply for accreditation.