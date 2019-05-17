DA Gauteng elects Solly Msimanga as caucus leader
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng elected Solly Msimanga as its caucus leader in the provincial legislature.
Msimanga said the DA was ready to fight for Gauteng residents.
"It’s a renewal of a mandate to continue representing the people of Gauteng, and to ensure that service delivery is speeded up, that there is an environment for job creation and the people are safe and can put bread on the table.
"That’s our mandate, and we have over 1.1 million voters in Gauteng that have said 'go to the legislature and represent us'," Msimanga said.
This follows the party’s marginal losses in the province where it secured 20 seats in this year's elections, three less than after the 2014 elections.
Msimanga, who ran for the premiership of Gauteng during the elections, said members of the party’s caucus in the province would continue the work of the fifth administration, including the removal of e-toll levies.
Mike Moriarty, who served as a member of the finance and community safety committee in the legislature, has been appointed chief whip, while Makashule Gana will serve as caucus chairperson.
The party’s former provincial spokesperson for roads and transport, Fred Nel, who was cleared of racism allegations, was one of four whips elected.
The DA is the official opposition in Gauteng, where the legislature is expected to convene for the first time on 22 May.
Today, members of the DA Caucus in the @GPLegislature elected the leadership team that will guide the Party’s vision during the sixth legislative term of office.— DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) May 17, 2019
The results are as follows: pic.twitter.com/iNgUpYCs4J
