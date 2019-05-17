DA confirms party in talks with EFF over future mayor of Tshwane
DA Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga said the party’s federal leadership had been meeting with the red berets and other opposition political parties over the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) confirmed on Friday that discussions about the future mayor of the Tshwane municipality were under way following the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) demand that it take over the mayorship in that city.
“That’s something that’s already been discussed at national level. There’s the federal leadership that’s meeting with the leaders of the EFF and other opposition parties or parties that will assist in putting the coalition government together.”
Msimanga served as Tshwane mayor for two years after the 2016 municipal polls and his predecessor Stevens Mokgalapa took over in February.
On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said while his party would not call for a motion of no confidence against Mokgalapa as part of power sharing, it would push to have its own representative elected to the post.
“Let’s do it in a manner that’s not going to be disruptive. If the DA refuses, then these other options will come in. But, so far, we’re talking and we don't see any hostilities about the possibility of power sharing. We will have a mayor in Tshwane and the DA will have MMCs,” said Malema.
The EFF leader also said his party would join the government in the City of Johannesburg as members of the mayoral committee.
