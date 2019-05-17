View all in Latest
Cricket World Cup winners to get record $4m prize money

In all a total of $10 million is on offer during the showpiece men's one-day international tournament, which starts later this month and lasts 46 days.

The Cricket World Cup trophy stopped in Cape Town during its tour. Picture: Instagram/cricketworldcup
The Cricket World Cup trophy stopped in Cape Town during its tour. Picture: Instagram/cricketworldcup
2 hours ago

LONDON - The winners of the upcoming World Cup in England will receive a record $4 million (£3.1 million) for lifting the trophy, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

In all, a total of $10 million is on offer during the showpiece men's one-day international tournament, which starts later this month and lasts 46 days.

As well as the champions' pay-out, each team that wins a group stage match will receive $40,000 (£31,000), with the losing semi-finalists collecting $800,000 (£625,000) and the runners-up banking $2 million (£1.56 million).

Tournament hosts and favourites England, bidding to win the trophy for the first time, will open the World Cup when they face South Africa at The Oval in south London on 30 May.

It will be the first fixture of a World Cup where all 10 teams will play each other in the group phase ahead of the knockout stages that will culminate with a final at Lord's in northwest London on 14 July.

