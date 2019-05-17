Cricket World Cup winners to get record $4m prize money

-
Brian Molefe picked 'unsuitable' China South Rail locomotives for contractBusiness
-
Thieves posing as lovers rob East London jewellery storeLocal
-
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this weekSport
-
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probeBusiness
-
Shooting claims life of PE boyLocal
-
'I said pretty horrible things' - Man apologises for misogyny towards ex-wifeLocal
-
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn inPolitics
-
Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his CabinetPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
WC ANC clears the air on 'divisions' over Iqbal Survé donationPolitics
-
'Gangster State' author seeks new venue for launch after UFS postpones eventPolitics
-
DA: Govt spending on inauguration a slap in the face of SA's unemployedPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concernsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probeBusiness
-
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debtsAfrica
-
Home comfort: Right time to buy a house?Business
-
Rand weakens as dollar boosted by solid dataBusiness
-
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at TransnetBusiness
-
Transnet captured using sophisticated financial vehicles, CEO tells inquiryBusiness
-
Internet star Grumpy Cat dies at age of sevenLifestyle
-
Dismayed or grieving, 'Game of Thrones' fans prepare for the final episodeLifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's friends speak out - 'She's never had a diva fit, never'Lifestyle
-
Robert Marawa taken off air by SuperSportSport
-
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has diedLifestyle
-
SA filmmakers attending Cannes Festival hope to find support for projectsLifestyle
-
As ‘Big Bang Theory’ ends, will Sheldon get his Nobel Prize?Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry wins damages over aerial pictures of his private homeLifestyle
-
Madonna confirmed at last for Eurovision in Tel AvivLifestyle
-
Former England striker Lineker backs Liverpool to win Champions LeagueSport
-
Cricket World Cup winners to get record $4m prize moneySport
-
Injured Osaka pulls out of Rome in French Open scareSport
-
FNB CT12 OneRun road closuresLocal
-
England will not walk off pitch for racist abuse, says SouthgateSport
-
Yaya Toure on trial at second-tier Chinese club Qingdao HuanghaiSport
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trialLocal
-
'60% mental': Ryan Sandes on ditching trail for road & running 1,504km in one goSport
-
Maimane retains leadership of the DA until 2021Politics
-
Mogoeng to incoming MPs: Never forget those who died for you to be MPsPolitics
-
What you need to know about the newcomers headed to ParliamentPolitics
-
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
Cricket World Cup winners to get record $4m prize money
In all a total of $10 million is on offer during the showpiece men's one-day international tournament, which starts later this month and lasts 46 days.
LONDON - The winners of the upcoming World Cup in England will receive a record $4 million (£3.1 million) for lifting the trophy, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.
In all, a total of $10 million is on offer during the showpiece men's one-day international tournament, which starts later this month and lasts 46 days.
As well as the champions' pay-out, each team that wins a group stage match will receive $40,000 (£31,000), with the losing semi-finalists collecting $800,000 (£625,000) and the runners-up banking $2 million (£1.56 million).
Tournament hosts and favourites England, bidding to win the trophy for the first time, will open the World Cup when they face South Africa at The Oval in south London on 30 May.
It will be the first fixture of a World Cup where all 10 teams will play each other in the group phase ahead of the knockout stages that will culminate with a final at Lord's in northwest London on 14 July.
