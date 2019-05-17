View all in Latest
Charlotte Maxeke & Johannesburg hospitals face cancer drug shortages

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said he would seek answers from the Department of Health as soon as the provincial legislature reconvened on 22 May.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) raised concerns around a shortage of essential drugs at government hospitals in Gauteng.

The party said medication for cancer patients has reportedly run out at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and the Johannesburg Hospital.

At Dr George Mukhari Hospital, some patients claimed they had been turned back because drugs for diabetes had also run out.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said he would seek answers from the Department of Health as soon as the provincial legislature reconvened on 22 May.

“I’m very concerned about the shortage of cancer drugs at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and the Johannesburg Hospital. The department owes us an explanation. This falls under the category of vital and essential medicine,” Bloom said.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said the department was looking into the matter.

