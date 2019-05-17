Arthur Fraser: Review panel's report on SSA tantamount to treason

Former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that he considered the report to be the biggest subversion of security in the country.

PRETORIA – Former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser has described the high-level review panel’s report on the agency as being tantamount to treason because it relied on speculation and selective information which was designed to mislead the head of state.

Fraser made the remarks in a 78-page response to President Cyril Ramaphosa which Eyewitness News has seen.

The Presidency released the report in March, which found widespread abuse of the intelligence services for political ends.

Fraser was subsequently removed from the agency and deployed as the national commissioner for Correctional Services.

Fraser sifted through the various findings made by the high-level review panel and offered his own assessment of the findings.

He warned Ramaphosa that he considered the report to be the biggest subversion of security in the country.

Fraser said the conclusions reached by the panel led by Sydney Mufamadi reveal a lack of understanding of intelligence work and relied on speculation and generalities.

He suggested that the panel was drawn into personal vendettas and relied on selective information.

While Fraser denied any wrongdoing on his part, he said that the intelligence structures were in fact being subverted by former apartheid spies who had infiltrated the ruling party and its alliance partners.