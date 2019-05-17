WC ANC clears the air on 'divisions' over Iqbal Survé donation
This after the provincial working committee suspended treasurer Maurencia Gillion pending an investigation into a donation from controversial businessman Iqbal Survé.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Thursday refuted claims by some members that it was deeply divided.
The ANC said the party remains a strong unit, even when difficult decisions were made. The party decided that Survé's R1 million donation needed to be returned. It said it would investigate where exactly the money went.
ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said: “The PWC (provincial working committee) took the decision, not a particular faction. The constitution of the ANC grants the PEC (provincial executive committee) or the PWC the right to suspend any member at any time.”
Several party members have told Eyewitness News that Survé's money caused divisions. Days before the elections, senior leaders fought over who should control the ANC’s election funds and resources.
