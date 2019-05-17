African filmmakers unite under Pavillon Afriques at Cannes Film Fest

For the first time in the festival’s history, 15 countries from the continent are sharing a platform at the fest.

CANNES - African filmmakers are coming together at the Cannes Film Festival to boost filmmaking on the continent.

For the first time in the festival’s history, 15 countries from the continent are sharing a platform at the fest.

Thousands of white tents overlooked the French Riviera, where the Pavillon Afriques can be found.

Countries like Nigeria and Ghana joined South Africa at the festival in promoting their film industries.

National Film and Video Foundation CEO Makhosazana Khanyile says there’s a need for collaboration: “The number of countries that collaborate on an international scale... why are we not doing it? We have a commonality in terms of the challenges that we face.”

Pavillon is organising various workshops and panels during the fest.