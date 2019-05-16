Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers

Duduzane Zuma retraced his journey on the night of 1 February 2014 from a restaurant in Fourways until the crash that took Phumzile Dube's life near Sandton.

RANDBURG - State prosecutor Yusuf Baba has cast doubt on Duduzane Zuma's motives for giving different estimates for his speed on 1 February 2014.

Baba has concluded cross-examining Zuma in his culpable homicide trial at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

#DuduzaneZuma has arrived at Randburg Magistrates Court for day two of cross examination in his culpable homicide trial @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/2dRgfueB9o — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

Zuma's car crashed into a minibus taxi in Sandton, killing one person.

He had to answer whether his speed when the crash happened was 70km/h as per his statement to insurance assessors, or if it was the 90km/h to 100km/h as he later told police.

Baba pressed him on whether he understood that weather conditions like rain required discretion regarding appropriate speed.

To this Zuma agreed but he told insurance assessors that he was driving at 70km/h and later told inquest investigators he was doing between 90km/h and 100km/h.

The discrepancy between the statements have been questioned.

His lawyers are now calling an expert witness who is expected to support their version of what could have caused the crash.