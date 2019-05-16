Zimbabwe to rebase economy after adopting new currency - finance minister
The economy grew higher than expected in 2018, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told Parliament.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister announced the rebasing of the economy on Wednesday, following the adoption of a new currency earlier this year, and said growth would be slowed this year by a drought and a cyclone that hit eastern regions.
The economy grew higher than expected in 2018, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told Parliament.
The central bank scrapped the peg between its quasi-currency bond note and electronic dollars against the US dollar in February and merged them into a single transitional currency called the RTGS dollar.
Rebasing the economy broadly means changing the reference points used to calculate the country’s gross domestic product.
The southern African nation rebased its economy last October boosting it by 40% to $25.8 billion and Ncube said the adoption of the RTGS$ required another rebasing exercise, which put the economy at RTGS$70.1 billion or $21 billion at the official exchange rate.
Ncube said the economy had grown by 6.2% in 2018 compared to an initial forecast of 3.1% but he saw growth being throttled this year by “severe economic shocks”, including a drought that has wilted crops and a cyclone that hit western parts of Zimbabwe in March.
He said Zimbabwe had 876,000 tonnes of maize in strategic grain reserves, enough to feed the country for seven months.
Ncube said the national treasury’s austerity measures had meant a budget surplus of RTGS$443 million was recorded in the first quarter and added that the target of a budget deficit of 5% of GDP would be achieved this year.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim villagers appeal for food aid following erratic rainfall, crop failures
-
Egypt's Sisi opens huge suspension bridge over the Nile
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral
-
Mrs Mugabe the (dis)graceful, moments of controversy
-
Presidential campaigning in full swing in Malawi
-
Sudan protesters vow to press on despite talks suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.