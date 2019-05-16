Zim villagers appeal for food aid following erratic rainfall, crop failures

Authorities say although some 9,400 families were already receiving aid the figure has since grown to 16,800.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean villagers in Muzarabani, which is situated along the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border, have sent a distress call to the government, appealing for food aid following erratic rainfall that has led to crop failure.

More than 16,000 families need aid after villagers failed to harvest enough food, owing to the El Nino-induced drought that affected most parts of Zimbabwe during the 2018-2019 agricultural season.

According to the World Food Programme, about 28% of Zimbabwe’s rural population will need food aid in 2019 due to poor rains and erratic weather patterns negatively impacting crop harvest.

These women stay in the same village, they received the same amount of rain but their harvest are different.The weather is becoming more unpredictable. One thing is clear:climate variability and extremes are already threatening the food security & nutrition of millions worldwide. pic.twitter.com/3LdJmSB8d1 — WFP Zimbabwe (@WFP_Zimbabwe) May 16, 2019