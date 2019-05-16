Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost support

Western Cape Premier-elect Alan Winde aid he was happy with the electoral results despite a drop in support for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier-elect Alan Winde said the rise of populism in South African politics aided the party's decline in electoral support.



Winde added that some of their political opponents had campaigned on a nationalist idea.

He said he was happy with the electoral results despite a drop in support for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

But he pointed out that populism should be of concern: “Whether it’s Trump in the US or Brexit in the UK, you’re seeing it here as well. You see an emergence of nationalism or populism across all different lines whether it be racial or all sorts of lines."

#PremierWinde DA supporters in Cape Town celebrating #AlanWinde - the incoming Premier of the Western Cape. JF pic.twitter.com/HGBZrDRUap — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

#PremierWinde DA supporters gather in Cape Town to celebrate #AlanWinde, the Premier-elect of the Western Cape. JF pic.twitter.com/ps148M25Bt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019

The DA's support in the Western Cape dropped from 59% in 2014 to 55.4% in 2019.

Winde said they would do everything possible to stop the rise of populist politics.

“In that mandate for the next five years, we will look at how to start making those changes that are going to be counter to what the populist or political movement we see around the world.”

Meanwhile, new members of the Western Cape legislature will be sworn in next Tuesday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)