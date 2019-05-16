Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost support
Western Cape Premier-elect Alan Winde aid he was happy with the electoral results despite a drop in support for the Democratic Alliance (DA).
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier-elect Alan Winde said the rise of populism in South African politics aided the party's decline in electoral support.
Winde added that some of their political opponents had campaigned on a nationalist idea.
He said he was happy with the electoral results despite a drop in support for the Democratic Alliance (DA).
But he pointed out that populism should be of concern: “Whether it’s Trump in the US or Brexit in the UK, you’re seeing it here as well. You see an emergence of nationalism or populism across all different lines whether it be racial or all sorts of lines."
#PremierWinde DA supporters in Cape Town celebrating #AlanWinde - the incoming Premier of the Western Cape. JF pic.twitter.com/HGBZrDRUap— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019
#PremierWinde DA supporters gather in Cape Town to celebrate #AlanWinde, the Premier-elect of the Western Cape. JF pic.twitter.com/ps148M25Bt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2019
The DA's support in the Western Cape dropped from 59% in 2014 to 55.4% in 2019.
Winde said they would do everything possible to stop the rise of populist politics.
“In that mandate for the next five years, we will look at how to start making those changes that are going to be counter to what the populist or political movement we see around the world.”
Meanwhile, new members of the Western Cape legislature will be sworn in next Tuesday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Mogoeng: Those in power haven’t learnt from Nkandla judgment
-
Chief Justice Mogoeng receives MP candidate lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.