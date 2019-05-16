WCED threatens legal action over shut down at Kraaifontein school
Parents and learners held a demonstration outside Bloekombos Secondary School on Wednesday in protest against overcrowding.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it had instructed the principal and SGB of Bloekombos Secondary School to refrain from admitting additional learners since the middle of last year.
Parents and learners held a demonstration outside the Kraaifontein school on Wednesday in protest against overcrowding.
The governing body claimed the school currently has more than 2,000 pupils, while it has the capacity to accommodate 1,200.
Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said officials already warned the school last year that it had reached capacity.
“Since the middle of 2018, the district instructed them to not admit more learners, as the school was already filled to capacity and we were opening a new school in the area on January 2019. The new school is not far away, and it is underutilised. The school principal and SGB blatantly ignored this instruction and did the exact opposite.”
Shelver said the department would not build a new school in the area.
“They have admitted more learners for 2019 than they can accommodate and are demanding a new school. The WCED will not be building yet another school in the area when a nearby high school can accommodate the learners. If they continue to shut down the school, we will consider our legal options and disciplinary action.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
