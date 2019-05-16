WC police investigating torching of four vehicles in Thembalethu
There have been on-going problems around the roll-out of the Go George bus service in Thembalethu and other areas, with taxi drivers reportedly saying they have been left out of the program.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the torching of four vehicles in Thembalethu, which is part of the George municipality, earlier on Thursday.
The cars were burnt in the early hours of Thursday morning. One vehicle reportedly belonged to a Go George bus driver, and the other three to the traffic officers.
There have been on-going problems around the roll-out of the Go George bus service in Thembalethu and other areas, with taxi drivers reportedly saying they have been left out of the program.
On Wednesday, some taxi drivers blocked Go George bus terminals, but it’s all quiet on Thursday, for now.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje has not been able to confirm whether Thursday morning’s incident was linked to the taxi industry unrest.
“Our forensic experts visited the scenes to get any information. We believe two of the vehicles were petrol bombed while the other was first covered in petrol before they torched it.”
Popular in Local
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
-
Zuma questioned on discrepancies of his speed in statements to police, insurers
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.