WC police investigating torching of four vehicles in Thembalethu

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the torching of four vehicles in Thembalethu, which is part of the George municipality, earlier on Thursday.

The cars were burnt in the early hours of Thursday morning. One vehicle reportedly belonged to a Go George bus driver, and the other three to the traffic officers.

There have been on-going problems around the roll-out of the Go George bus service in Thembalethu and other areas, with taxi drivers reportedly saying they have been left out of the program.

On Wednesday, some taxi drivers blocked Go George bus terminals, but it’s all quiet on Thursday, for now.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje has not been able to confirm whether Thursday morning’s incident was linked to the taxi industry unrest.

“Our forensic experts visited the scenes to get any information. We believe two of the vehicles were petrol bombed while the other was first covered in petrol before they torched it.”