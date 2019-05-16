WC no longer has lowest unemployment rate, according to stats

At 19.5%, the province's unemployment rate is now a percentage point higher than Limpopo’s.

CAPE TOWN – Statistics South Afric a's Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that the Western Cape was no longer the province with the lowest unemployment rate.

However, the Western Cape's expanded unemployment, which included people who have stopped looking for work, remained the lowest at 22%.

Limpopo may have the lowest unemployment rate in the first quarter, but it also showed the largest increase in expanded unemployment, which was up by 5.5 percentage points at 43%.

The expanded unemployment rate for Gauteng remained unchanged at 33.6%, while the Western Cape was the only province that saw a decrease, going down 0.4 percentage points to 22%.

The Mashakhane Foundation that helps young job seekers said government should focus on lower-skilled workers.

CEO Jaqui Naidoo explained: “They need to focus on the ones who were not in the mainstream schooling systems. They are the ones who need employment the most.”

South Africa’s unemployed are mostly young people.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)