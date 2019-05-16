Suspend ANC WC treasurer loses out on Parly seat over Survé donation

Maurencia Gillion was suspended on Wednesday after a probe was initiated into a R1 million donation from businessman Iqbal Survé towards the ANC's election campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape treasurer-general Maurencia Gillion will not be representing the party in the provincial legislature or the National Assembly.

Gillion was suspended on Wednesday after a probe was initiated into a R1 million donation from businessman Iqbal Survé towards the party's election campaign. Survé, who's implicated in wrongdoing involving the Public Investment Corporation, made the donation just days before the elections.

But at the time, the party said it had opted not to accept the money.

From the start, provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion's head was on the chopping block when she accepted the money on behalf of the party.

The ANC's Lionel Adendorf said the party would return Surve's money.

“We appreciate the gesture, we affirm the decision taken by the official.”

Adendorf said Gillion was on the National Assembly list, but the party did not garner enough votes in the Western Cape to secure her a seat.

“She will not be representing the party on any of the lists certified by the IEC.”

The ANC gave no time frame as to when it would finalise the investigation.

