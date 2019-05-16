Suspect due in court in connection with deadly Bonnievale farm attack

A man was murdered, and his wife seriously injured earlier this week in a robbery.

CAPE TOWN - A youth was due to appear in court on Thursday in connection with a deadly attack on a couple at a Bonnievale farm.

The 19-year-old suspect will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

More arrests were expected, as three suspects were still at large on Thursday.

Apart from being stabbed, the 55-year-old woman was allegedly also tortured with boiling water during Monday night's attack.

