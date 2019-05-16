Surprise witness surfaces on final day of Duduzane Zuma trial

The final witness in the culpable homicide trial told the court that Duduzane Zuma was not speeding when he passed him before the crash that claimed Phumzile Dube’s life in February 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court has concluded evidence in Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide trial and will hear closing argument on 20 June.

But the family of the victim Phumzile Dube had been taken by surprise that the last witness - Michael Jankelowitz-Roberts - had only come forward on Thursday.

Jankelowitz-Roberts told the court that Zuma was not speeding when he passed him before the crash that claimed Dube’s life in February 2013.

Jankelowitz-Roberts told the court he had a clear view of Zuma’s registration when his Porsche passed him because it wasn’t speeding and pointed to pictures of the vehicle in court to confirm its colour.

He said he first objected when news of the crash was reported on 702 as a speeding Porsche, and he called the radio station.

He said he also found Zuma’s lawyers when he heard that Advocate Gerrie Nel would prosecute the case because he thought Zuma wouldn’t get a fair trial.

AfriForum’s Elias Maangwale was surprised by this witness: “Where was he the whole five years? He was not dead, he didn’t go to the police to report the accident and request to be a witness.”

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba showed Jankelowitz-Roberts a picture of the victim’s body hanging out the window, but he said he never saw Dube even though he passed by just moments after the crash.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma testifies in the culpable homicide trial

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)