Students ‘have no regrets’ after cycling from Cairo to Cape Town

Alex McMaster and Merlin Hetherington met at St Andrews University in Scotland four years ago and cycled through 10 African countries.

CAPE TOWN - Two students have told Eyewitness News they have no regrets after cycling from Cairo to Cape Town following seven gruelling months.

They used the opportunity to raise awareness and money towards preventable blindness and deafness.

Despite hunger, thirst, the scorching heat in Sudan and Egypt, and surviving the Sudanese uprising in December, they said it was worth cycling seven hours per day in order to see Table Mountain.

Hetherington said: "The experience along the way has been unforgettable and the people we've met have changed how we think about the world. It has been one of the most valuable experiences we've done."