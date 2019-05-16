South Africa's complaints about banks laid bare

The Ombudsman for Banking Services has released its Annual Report on operations for 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Absa was the most complained about bank in South Africa in 2018, according to the Banking Ombud’s annual report.

Absa received the most complaints (1,776), followed by FNB (1,560) and Nedbank (1,265).

Standard Bank had 1,203 complaints while 1,001 complaints were received for Capitec.

Internet banking fraud was highlighted as a major concern followed by ATM fraud and credit card fraud.

