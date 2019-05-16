View all in Latest
Samwu welcome NW’s decision to place 7 municipalities under administration

Samwu's Dumisani Magagula said the union was concerned about the dysfunctionality and mismanagement of these councils.

FILE: FILE: Samwu members during a protest march. Picture: Samwu Facebook page.
FILE: FILE: Samwu members during a protest march. Picture: Samwu Facebook page.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) welcomed the decision by the North West to place seven municipalities under administration.

This brings the number of municipalities under administration in the province to 68.

Samwu's Dumisani Magagula said the union was concerned about the dysfunctionality and mismanagement of these councils.

Magagula said those who are responsible for the failure must be held accountable.

“We, however, trust that the decision to intervene in these municipalities has been taken in the interest of service delivery and to ensure the financial stability of these municipalities. According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, of the country’s 253 municipalities, 31% are on the brink of dysfunctionality.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

