Salga calls on police to act swiftly after councillor killed in house attack

Rand West City Local Municipality councillor Festus Matshogo died after his house was petrol bombed earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) called on police to act swiftly after attacks on local municipal workers.

Matshogo's death sparked outrage with local government officials condemning the crime.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest explosives other than petrol bombs may have also been used to carry out the attack.

Salga provincial executive Lucky Leseane said: “We condemn this act and we call on law enforcement authorities to do everything in their power to ensure that within the coming 72 hours they have unleashed their machinery to ensure that that the perpetrators are brought to book and receive the harshest sentence.”