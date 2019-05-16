Salga calls on police to act swiftly after councillor killed in house attack

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Salga calls on police to act swiftly after councillor killed in house attack

Rand West City Local Municipality councillor Festus Matshogo died after his house was petrol bombed earlier this week.

SALGA logo. Picture: Facebook.com
SALGA logo. Picture: Facebook.com
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) called on police to act swiftly after attacks on local municipal workers.

Rand West City Local Municipality councillor Festus Matshogo died after his house was petrol bombed earlier this week.

Matshogo's death sparked outrage with local government officials condemning the crime.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest explosives other than petrol bombs may have also been used to carry out the attack.

Salga provincial executive Lucky Leseane said: “We condemn this act and we call on law enforcement authorities to do everything in their power to ensure that within the coming 72 hours they have unleashed their machinery to ensure that that the perpetrators are brought to book and receive the harshest sentence.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA