SABC: Radio Park still not safe to operate following diesel spill

The public broadcaster said that a power outage on Wednesday resulted in the internal system switching to a back-up generator and due to the aging equipment, the diesel tank started overflowing.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said that its Radio Park building in Auckland Park was still not safe as cleaning up operations continue following a diesel spill.

Staff members are therefore not allowed to access the building.

The public broadcaster said that a power outage on Wednesday resulted in the internal system switching to a back-up generator and due to the aging equipment, the diesel tank started overflowing.

Staff were immediately evacuated.

The SABC's Vuyo Mthembu said that this hasn't affected their radio broadcasts.

“Those radio stations that are on the sixth and first floor, for instance, we’ve made contingency plans to broadcast elsewhere.

“But other radio stations such as Metro FM, 5 FM and Radio2000 which are based on our Radio Park reception are broadcasting live from that area as it has been deemed safe.”