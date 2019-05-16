SA filmmakers attending Cannes Festival hope to find support for projects

Considered the world’s most prestigious film festival, Cannes is currently underway in the south of France.

CANNES- South African filmmakers attending the Cannes Film Festival this year are hoping to find support for their upcoming projects at the fest’s film market.

Director and producer Mary-Ann Mandishona is working on a film that’s being showcased as part of the Cannes Doc Corner called Mambo Kazi: African Warrior Queens.

“This project is literally telling our forgotten stories; of how powerful black women were and still are and how these women founded the greatest dynasties in Africa.”

Three other South African projects at the Doc Corner are seeking co-funding and distribution.