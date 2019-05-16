Ramaphosa under pressure to make right choices for his Cabinet
The list of candidates for the National Assembly handed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a set pool from which to choose members of his Cabinet.
The Chief Justice has been presented with a list of 830 candidates from all political parties with a seat in Parliament, following last week’s elections.
These members are likely to serve as Members of Parliament in South Africa’s sixth administration, with speculation rife that the president will use his prerogative to trim what many have described as a “bloated Cabinet”.
President Ramaphosa is facing mounting pressure to choose wisely when forming his Cabinet, with economist and political analysts warning that the country’s future hinges on this decision.
With the Independent Electoral Commission now having presented Moegoeng with the list of candidates for Parliament, Ramaphosa will have to choose from these members to serve as the country’s ministers.
The Chief Justice said that the role played by these individuals was crucial for the functioning of the country’s democracy.
“We need a Parliament, we need a provincial legislature that holds the executive accountable.”
The National Assembly is set to have its first sitting on next week Wednesday, while the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will first convene just a day later.
This is when South Africans will learn who made the cut and who may have been given the boot at the very last minute.
WATCH: Mogoeng to incoming MPs: Never forget those who died for you to be MPs
