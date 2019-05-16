PSL to tighten up security for Nedbank Cup final
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League have confirmed that security personnel will be on high alert during the final of the Nedbank Cup between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The PSL said that they were working closely with the South African Police Services (SAPS) and various security role players to ensure that the cup final was safe and secure for all those that would be attending.
SAPS will deploy a huge contingent in and around the stadium precinct. Amongst the activities being monitored is the illegal resale of ticket and sale of fake tickets. At the previous cup final at the venue, eight people spent a night in jail after they were arrested for selling fake tickets and reselling tickets.
The final was sold out within 24 hours of the tickets being released and a capacity crowd of almost 80,000 fans are expected to pack the stadium.
The last time Kaizer Chiefs played a cup game at the venue in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup against Free State Stars, fans stormed the pitch and injured a few of the security personnel.
The league, together with SAPS, have urged people who do not have a match ticket to stay at home and rather watch the match on television.
As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, scanners will be used at all the entry points and those caught with fake tickets face arrest.
