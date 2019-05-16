Parly-bound Patricia de Lille ready for new challenges
Good party leader Patricia de Lille would be joined by Shaun August, the party’s national organiser, in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille will be returning to the National Assembly where she served for nearly 16 years from 1994 to 2010.
De Lille would be joined by Shaun August, the party’s national organiser.
Brett Herron will be the party’s sole representative in the Western Cape legislature.
De Lille said they were ready for the challenge: “We will be focusing on the issue of special justice at the national level. I also feel strongly about the feminisation of poverty.”
De Lille said earlier in May she was grateful for the support her new political venture had received.
Good won three percent of the votes in the Western Cape.
The party also won enough national votes for at least one seat in Parliament.
De Lille said she saw every vote as a victory.
WATCH: Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DA
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.
Popular in Politics
-
Masutha, Davies miss out on ANC MP seats; Gigaba, Dlamini set to be sworn in
-
ANC WC confirms party spent Iqbal Survé’s R1m donation
-
DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in Africa
-
Who's nominated for the National Assembly & provincial legislatures?
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.