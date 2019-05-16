Parly-bound Patricia de Lille ready for new challenges

Good party leader Patricia de Lille would be joined by Shaun August, the party’s national organiser, in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille will be returning to the National Assembly where she served for nearly 16 years from 1994 to 2010.

De Lille would be joined by Shaun August, the party’s national organiser.

Brett Herron will be the party’s sole representative in the Western Cape legislature.

De Lille said they were ready for the challenge: “We will be focusing on the issue of special justice at the national level. I also feel strongly about the feminisation of poverty.”

De Lille said earlier in May she was grateful for the support her new political venture had received.

Good won three percent of the votes in the Western Cape.

The party also won enough national votes for at least one seat in Parliament.

De Lille said she saw every vote as a victory.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.