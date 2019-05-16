View all in Latest
Passenger shot dead during robbery on Golden Arrow Bus in CT

Three suspects boarded the bus in Lawulo Road, Khayelitsha and threatened passengers with a firearm.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead on a Golden Arrow Bus in Khayelitsha.

Police said he was killed during a robbery on Wednesday. Three suspects boarded the bus in Lawulo Road and threatened passengers with a firearm.

Before fleeing, one of the assailants fired a shot, which struck the passenger. Arrests have yet to be made.

The service has suffered more than 20 robberies on its buses in the last seven months, leaving the service with no choice other than to consider implementing a specialised unit targeted at dealing with crime.

Last month, passengers travelling from Cape Town en route to Mitchells Plain were left traumatised when two men boarded the bus and robbed passengers. Officials also offered a R50,000 reward for the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

At the time, the bus service said it would upgrade security by installing cameras, panic buttons and undercover security guards.

Additional reporting by Lizell Persens.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

