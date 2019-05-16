View all in Latest
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding

Scores of school pupils have blocked a road in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, as they protest overcrowding in classes.

Old Paarl Road has been closed due to protests outside Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein on 16 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Old Paarl Road has been closed due to protests outside Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein on 16 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Scores of school pupils have blocked a road in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, as they protest overcrowding in classes.

Many schools were closed, some for the second day.

Old Paarl Road outside Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein has been closed off, as hundreds of pupils and some educators from four schools in the area have gathered to protest overcrowding.

Masibambane High School, Hector Peterson Secondary School and Wallacedene Secondary School were also shut.

A grade 10 learner from Bloekombos Secondary School said there were up to 80 children in his class, adding there was a desperate need for more schools to be built in the community: “It’s chaos sometimes because we have trouble makers in the class and sometimes the teachers cannot cope.”

An educator said Bloekombos Secondary School currently had more than 2,000 pupils, while it had the capacity to accommodate 1,200 learners.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

