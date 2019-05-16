Northern Cape police bust man with drugs worth R100,000
Police responded to a tip-off and caught a 51-year-old man in possession of 1,442 mandrax tablets, tik and about R3,000 cash.
CAPE TOWN - A man from Springbok in the Namaqualand area, Northern Cape, is set to make a court appearance this week after he was caught with drugs worth R100,000 on Wednesday.
Police responded to a tip-off and caught the 51-year-old man in possession of 1,442 mandrax tablets, tik and about R3,000 cash.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said: “The police in Springbok arrested a suspect in connection with the possession of drugs worth R100,000, this after information which was supplied to the K9 Unit. The suspect will appear in court soon.”
#sapsNC Springbok #SAPS #K9Unit during a intell driven op today arrested a suspect & recovered 1442 mandrax tablets (street value over R100 000), tik & over R3000 cash. #DrugsOffTheStreets ME pic.twitter.com/xU55uBdtDg— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 15, 2019
