Northern Cape police bust man with drugs worth R100,000

Police responded to a tip-off and caught a 51-year-old man in possession of 1,442 mandrax tablets, tik and about R3,000 cash.

Drugs and cash seized from a 51-year-old suspect in Springbok, Northern Cape. Picture: SAPS.
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man from Springbok in the Namaqualand area, Northern Cape, is set to make a court appearance this week after he was caught with drugs worth R100,000 on Wednesday.

Police responded to a tip-off and caught the 51-year-old man in possession of 1,442 mandrax tablets, tik and about R3,000 cash.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said: “The police in Springbok arrested a suspect in connection with the possession of drugs worth R100,000, this after information which was supplied to the K9 Unit. The suspect will appear in court soon.”

