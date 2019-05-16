Ndifuna Ukwazi: Harbour Arch development will deepen CT class divisions

According to property developer Amdec, Harbour Arch is set to be the ‘first and largest mixed-use development of its kind in the Cape Town CBD’.

CAPE TOWN - Land and housing advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi said on Thursday the latest planned development in Cape Town’s Foreshore district will deepen class divisions.

The 5.8-hectare development was to include six towers comprising apartments, shops and entertainment sections.



Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger argued the Harbour Arch development went against efforts to address spatial injustice in Cape Town - a topic that had been in the spotlight for years, not only due to efforts by lobby groups but by politicians and the municipality as well.

“It entrenches the already dominant division in Cape Town along racial and class lines,” said Cogger.

The cheapest available residential unit, according to the Harbour Arch website, was R2.1 million for a studio apartment.

Eyewitness News is yet to get a comment from the Amdec Group.

The City of Cape Town could not say whether or not it believed the development largely excluded poor and working-class people, but indicated the original proposal was approved in 2012, and an application to amend and delete various conditions had not yet been assessed.

