Musician Ringo Madlingozi one of the new faces expected in Parly
As expected, the African National Congress’ (ANC) final list of MPs includes some familiar faces, including some accused of corruption.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s benches will feature some new faces after MPs they are officially sworn in when the National Assembly holds its first sitting since the elections next week.
As expected, the African National Congress (ANC)'s final list of MPs includes some familiar faces, including some accused of corruption.
The opposition benches will feature some interesting characters, like pop star Ringo Madlingozi and former Fees Must Fall student activists. The EFF’s caucus will include Fallists Naledi Chirwa and Vuyani Pambo.
While the African Transformation Movement got two seats, senior party member and former Cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi won’t be coming to Parliament.
The party will instead be represented by its president Vuyolwethu Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu, a former Eastern Cape ANC MEC.
It also looks like Good party leader Patricia de Lille will be heading to the National Assembly and not the Western Cape provincial legislature.
Parliament acting secretary Baby Tyawa said on Wednesday that the new members would be taken care of after taking the oath.
"I must reassure the IEC and Chief Justice that we at Parliament are ready to receive the members."
Once sworn in, members of the National Assembly will elect the Speaker and deputy Speaker. This will then be followed by the election of the president of the republic.
